Rising Juniors: Apply for the The Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service

“We are looking for young people from every corner of this country who share a curiosity about the world and the conviction to want to make positive change within it—just like our founders. Students should have a passion for helping others, experience serving in or building community, and an expansive view of what’s possible through public service.

The Voyager Scholarship is open to students entering their junior year of college at an accredited four-year college or university in the US, who have demonstrated a financial need, and who are US citizens, permanent residents, or DACA recipients.”

Deadline is June 14. All the details are here: https://www.obama.org/voyager-scholarship/