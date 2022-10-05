Rights and Democracy J-term internship

Are you interested in the legislative process in Vermont? Do you want to help research and track policy?

Rights and Democracy is accepting applications for a Policy & Legislative Intern for Winter Term in 2023.

Rights & Democracy (RAD) is a member-led, people’s organization in Vermont and New Hampshire. Our mission is to shift the political landscape through electoral and community organizing to ensure that the values and needs of our communities guide the policies of our government. We are doing this by building a popular movement to advance human rights, dismantle economic inequality, racism, and sexism, and to build a real democracy.

RAD Interns are the front lines of our legislative work, and a vital part to the successful passage of progressive policies in Vermont. Interns are able to interact with other organizational advocates, RAD members, and legislators as we research, track, and pass legislation. This position will report to the Vermont Movement Politics Director. This position will be primarily remote, with possible in-person activities (not required).

Learn more and apply in Handshake here. Deadline November 1.