Research Fellowship with Middlebury Special Collections this summer

Administered together by Middlebury College Special Collections, the Scott Center for Spiritual and Religious Life, and the Center for Careers and Internships, the Middlebury College Research Fellowship is an eight-week paid summer opportunity designed to assist the Middlebury community in contextualizing the decision to remove the Mead name from the Middlebury Chapel in September 2021.

The Presidential Research Intern will work with a variety of departments and groups on campus to research and develop initial recommendations that might include events, for-credit classes, signage, architectural installations, public art, or commemorative memorials or events—with the goal of encouraging constructive dialog and debate around not only the issue of the chapel name, but also the wider implications of eugenics, campus naming traditions, and stories about inclusion, diversity, and institutional accountability from the College’s past.

