Remote Latinos, Media, and Democracy Fellowship

Since 2020, Equis has monitored English- and Spanish-language disinformation, misinformation, propaganda, and problematic messaging targeting Latino communities via social media and other online platforms.

They seek five Fellows to participate in a paid, learning-focused 16-week program that will comprise classes, hands-on projects, and research and monitoring of trends and narratives targeting the Latinx community across the United States.

The fellowship will be a 4-month (August 2022-December 2022) program; competitive rate ranging from $20 – $25 per hour for the duration of the fellowship. Candidates should have experience using social media platforms, an ability to translate technical information and research findings across diverse audiences, Spanish and cultural fluency, and a passion for Latino communities, and the issues that most affect us.

Deadline: Unclear. More details here: https://equis-labs.breezy.hr/p/cf655d3db12c-latinos-media-and-democracy-fellowship