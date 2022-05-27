Public Policy Leadership Conference this fall at Harvard Kennedy School

Harvard Kennedy School is thrilled to announce the 22nd Annual Public Policy Leadership Conference (PPLC) application is now live! The conference will be held October 6-9, 2022.

The PPLC mission is to inspire undergraduate student leaders—particularly those from historically underrepresented and underserved communities—to pursue careers in public service. Participants will learn about what it means to study public policy in a graduate school environment and will have opportunities to connect with current HKS students, faculty, and staff as well as other dynamic undergraduate students. During the conference, participants will learn about:

Careers in public service

Domestic and international policy issues

Fellowship programs

Resume building and networking

Summer Public Policy and International Affairs Institutes

Graduate schools that offer programs in public policy

Student life

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET. For additional information, including eligibility requirements, please visit the conference website.



We are hosting several virtual information sessions to provide prospective PPLC applicants with more information about the conference and the application process.

Thursday, June 16, 2022

4 p.m. ET

Register here

Thursday, June 30, 2022

3 p.m. ET

Register here

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

4 p.m. ET

Register here