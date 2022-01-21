Prelaw Undergraduate Scholars (PLUS) Programs

You Are the Future of a Diverse and Inclusive Legal Profession

Each year, LSAC partners with host law schools to prepare aspiring legal professionals for law school success. Through a unique immersive learning experience, the LSAC PLUS Program offers selected participants a window into what law school is really like while providing supportive insights about the law school enrollment journey.

The PLUS Program is specifically aimed at undergraduate students and prospective law school applicants one year away from applying who are from minoritized groups that are underrepresented in the legal profession. There is no cost to apply or to attend the program if selected. All PLUS participants who successfully complete the program will receive a $1,000 stipend and an LSAC fee waiver.

In addition to gaining insights on the law school admission process, future career options, and more, participants build confidence and community through supportive networking and mentoring relationships as they immerse in a program that intentionally addresses the challenges faced by minoritized students on their prelaw through practice journey.

APPLY HERE!