Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy

Sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank. Join us in Cleveland or virtually on June 21-23 for the 16th Policy Summit, where you can learn from more than 40 expert speakers during outside-the-beltway conversations about policies and programs affecting lower-income communities across the United States.
The Summit is valuable for community-focused practitioners, policymakers, elected officials, researchers, funders, bankers, and students. Attendees will get the opportunity to
- Discuss timely topics that affect low- to moderate-income individuals and underserved communities.
- Access research and best practices related to workforce and economic development, small businesses, and other topics key to racial and economic inclusion.
- Learn how to design and implement strategies for impact.
- Build new and strengthen existing relationships.
We are offering two different options for you to experience the Summit.
In-person: Attendees get access to opening keynote, 4 plenaries, and 12 breakout sessions; continental breakfasts and lunches; an evening reception; and the opportunity to network and explore Cleveland.
Virtual: Attendees get access to opening keynote and 4 plenaries.
It’s FREE for students. Learn more here.