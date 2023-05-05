Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy

Sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank. Join us in Cleveland or virtually on June 21-23 for the 16th Policy Summit, where you can learn from more than 40 expert speakers during outside-the-beltway conversations about policies and programs affecting lower-income communities across the United States.

The Summit is valuable for community-focused practitioners, policymakers, elected officials, researchers, funders, bankers, and students. Attendees will get the opportunity to

Discuss timely topics that affect low- to moderate-income individuals and underserved communities.

Access research and best practices related to workforce and economic development, small businesses, and other topics key to racial and economic inclusion.

Learn how to design and implement strategies for impact.

Build new and strengthen existing relationships.

We are offering two different options for you to experience the Summit.

In-person: Attendees get access to opening keynote, 4 plenaries, and 12 breakout sessions; continental breakfasts and lunches; an evening reception; and the opportunity to network and explore Cleveland.

Virtual: Attendees get access to opening keynote and 4 plenaries.

It’s FREE for students. Learn more here.