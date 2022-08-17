Pickering Foreign Affairs Graduate Fellowship now accepting applications

The Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Graduate Fellowship Program is now accepting applications to the 2023 Fellowship. The application deadline for the 2023 Fellowship is September 29, 2022.

Interested in a career serving U.S. interests abroad? If so, the Thomas R. Pickering Graduate Fellowship offers a unique opportunity to promote positive change in the world. Upon successful completion of a two-year master’s degree program and fulfillment of fellowship and Foreign Service entry requirements, fellows have the opportunity to work as Foreign Service Officers with the U.S. Department of State, in accordance with applicable law and State Department policy, serving in Washington, DC or at a U.S. embassy, consulate, or diplomatic mission around the globe.

The Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Graduate Fellowship Program is a U.S. Department of State program administered by Howard University that seeks to attract and prepare outstanding young people, who represent ethnic, gender, social, and geographic diversity and have an interest in pursuing a Foreign Service career in the U.S. Department of State. The Program encourages the application of members of minority groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and those with financial need.

Check out more details and apply HERE.