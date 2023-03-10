Peace Corps Information Session: Diversity, Peace Corps and You

Serving in the Peace Corps is a tremendous way to launch a career in the international arena. You are invited to meet with Bill Bridgeford, who has held positions in international development in the Marshall Islands, Myanmar and most recently, as a Peace Corps Volunteer in North Macedonia.

Tuesday, March 14 from 3-4 pm in the Anderson Freeman Center, Carr Hall

Click here to register in Handshake

Bill will share insights gained from his experiences as a BIPOC American serving abroad and speak on how you can build on your Middlebury education and individual uniqueness to become a better global citizen.