Opportunities in Federal Government: Virtual Career Fair

Are you passionate about public service and eager to make a difference in your community and in the world? Have you thought about working in government, but aren’t sure how or where to start? Are you interested in making an impact?

Join us on January 27, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Time for a virtual career fair focused on career opportunities in the federal government appropriate for undergraduate and graduate students, at agency headquarters and throughout the country. You’ll have the opportunity to speak directly with federal recruiters eager to meet mission-driven students like you.

This event is free to attend. Registration details here: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/the_volcker_alliance/e/d7OLZTk

Participating Employers