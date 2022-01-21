Opportunities in Federal Government: Virtual Career Fair

Are you passionate about public service and eager to make a difference in your community and in the world? Have you thought about working in government, but aren’t sure how or where to start? Are you interested in making an impact?
Join us on January 27, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Time for a virtual career fair focused on career opportunities in the federal government appropriate for undergraduate and graduate students, at agency headquarters and throughout the country. You’ll have the opportunity to speak directly with federal recruiters eager to meet mission-driven students like you.
This event is free to attend. Registration details here: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/the_volcker_alliance/e/d7OLZTk
Participating Employers
- Environmental Protection Agency
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Federal Bureau of Prisons
- Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Federal Housing Finance Agency
- Internal Revenue Service
- National Telecommunications and Information Administration – The Institute for Telecommunication Sciences
- Naval Surface Warfare Center
- Office of Personnel Management
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Peace Corps
- Presidential Management Fellows Program (OPM)
- Selective Service System
- Social Security Administration
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- U.S. Capital Police
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- U.S. Department of Agriculture
- U.S. Department of Energy
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- U.S. Department of Labor – Employee Benefits Security Administration
- U.S. Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration
- U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs
- U.S. Department of State
- U.S. Department of the Navy – Naval Criminal Investigative Service
- U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
- U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
- U.S. Federal Pretrial and Probation Services
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- U.S. General Services Administration
- U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
- U.S. Office of Surface Mining (DOI)
- U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System
- U.S. Space Force
- Veterans Health Administration