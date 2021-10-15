THE MIDDLEBURY INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES AT MONTEREY and
THE JAMES MARTIN CENTER FOR NONPROLIFERATION STUDIES present:
Open-Source Intelligence: “So You Want to Be an Internet Detective?”
This webinar will focus on open-source tools and their power to enable anyone including students, policy makers, journalists, and experts to get to the truth.
Speaker: Dr. Jeffrey Lewis
Director, East Asia Nonproliferation Program, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies
Moderator: Nomsa Ndongwe
Research Associate, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies
Assistant Director of Global Recruiting, Middlebury Institute for International Studies
