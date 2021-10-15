THE MIDDLEBURY INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES AT MONTEREY and

THE JAMES MARTIN CENTER FOR NONPROLIFERATION STUDIES present:

Open-Source Intelligence: “So You Want to Be an Internet Detective?”

This webinar will focus on open-source tools and their power to enable anyone including students, policy makers, journalists, and experts to get to the truth.

Speaker: Dr. Jeffrey Lewis

Director, East Asia Nonproliferation Program, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies

Moderator: Nomsa Ndongwe

Research Associate, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies

Assistant Director of Global Recruiting, Middlebury Institute for International Studies

****************************************************

Tuesday, October 19th

10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST

Click here for Zoom webinar link