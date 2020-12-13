OECD Young Associates Program

The Young Associates Programme (YAP) is a two-year programme targeted at recent undergraduates who wish to gain a significant first professional experience in the world of multilateral policymaking, research and analysis. It is designed to act as a springboard for them to target future postgraduate study at top-ranked universities.
The following Directorates and special body will host a Young Associate in the 2021 – 2023 round. Review the job descriptions and apply by 3 January 2021.
|No.
|Directorate/Special Body
|Work stream
|1
|Centre for Tax Policy and Administration (CTP)
|The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
|2
|Economics Department (ECO)
|OECD Economic Outlook
|3
|Directorate for Education and Skills (EDU)
|Survey on Social and Emotional Skills
|4
|Public Governance (GOV)
|Public Governance Priorities – Supporting the Strategic Agenda in response to Covid-19
|5
|Global Relations Secretariat (GRS)
|Towards an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery: The SME Policy Index for Latin America
|6
|International Energy Agency (IEA)
|World Energy Outlook
|7
|Public Affairs and Communications Directorate (PAC)
|Public Affairs and Civil Society
|8
|Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI)
|Artificial Intelligence and the OECD AI Observatory
Check out all the details here.