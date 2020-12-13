OECD Young Associates Program

The Young Associates Programme (YAP) is a two-year programme targeted at recent undergraduates who wish to gain a significant first professional experience in the world of multilateral policymaking, research and analysis. It is designed to act as a springboard for them to target future postgraduate study at top-ranked universities.

The following Directorates and special body will host a Young Associate in the 2021 – 2023 round. Review the job descriptions and apply by 3 January 2021.

No. Directorate/Special Body Work stream 1 Centre for Tax Policy and Administration (CTP) The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes 2 Economics Department (ECO) OECD Economic Outlook 3 Directorate for Education and Skills (EDU) Survey on Social and Emotional Skills 4 Public Governance (GOV) Public Governance Priorities – Supporting the Strategic Agenda in response to Covid-19 5 Global Relations Secretariat (GRS) Towards an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery: The SME Policy Index for Latin America 6 International Energy Agency (IEA) World Energy Outlook 7 Public Affairs and Communications Directorate (PAC) Public Affairs and Civil Society 8 Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Artificial Intelligence and the OECD AI Observatory

