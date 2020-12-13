CCI Career Paths

OECD Young Associates Program


The Young Associates Programme (YAP) is a two-year programme targeted at recent undergraduates who wish to gain a significant first professional experience in the world of multilateral policymaking, research and analysis. It is designed to act as a springboard for them to target future postgraduate study at top-ranked universities.

The following Directorates and special body will host a Young Associate in the 2021 – 2023 round. Review the job descriptions and apply by 3 January 2021.

No.Directorate/Special BodyWork stream
1Centre for Tax Policy and Administration (CTP)The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
2Economics Department (ECO)OECD Economic Outlook
3Directorate for Education and Skills (EDU)Survey on Social and Emotional Skills
4Public Governance (GOV)Public Governance Priorities – Supporting the Strategic Agenda in response to Covid-19
5Global Relations Secretariat (GRS)Towards an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery: The SME Policy Index for Latin America
6International Energy Agency (IEA)World Energy Outlook
7Public Affairs and Communications Directorate (PAC)Public Affairs and Civil Society
8Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI)Artificial Intelligence and the OECD AI Observatory 

Check out all the details here.

