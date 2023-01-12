Nonproliferation PAID summer internship with MIIS

The Summer Undergraduate Fellowship in Nonproliferation Studies at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (MIIS)—is a paid fellowship.

Fellows work in close collaboration with CNS staff members on different nonproliferation issues in areas including:

Eurasia

East Asia

Chemical and Biological Weapons

International Organizations and Nonproliferation

Export Control and Nonproliferation

Middle East Nonproliferation

CNS is a pioneer in developing and applying “New Tools” in nonproliferation research and education. Our key techniques include open source information and computer modeling, namely the creative use of satellite imagery, geospatial data, 3-dimensional (3D) modeling, virtual reality environments, and social media platforms. Over the summer, fellows may have the opportunities to contribute to innovative nonproliferation projects for the Nuclear Threat Initiative website alongside a team of CNS experts.

Click here to apply and follow the directions closely.