Nonproliferation and Terrorism, 2 internships with MIIS this summer

The Summer Undergraduate Fellowship in Nonproliferation Studies at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (MIIS)—is a paid fellowship.

Fellows work in close collaboration with CNS staff members on different nonproliferation issues in areas including:

Eurasia

East Asia

Chemical and Biological Weapons

International Organizations and Nonproliferation

Export Control and Nonproliferation

Middle East Nonproliferation

CNS is a pioneer in developing and applying “New Tools” in nonproliferation research and education. Our key techniques include open source information and computer modeling, namely the creative use of satellite imagery, geospatial data, 3-dimensional (3D) modeling, virtual reality environments, and social media platforms. Over the summer, fellows may have the opportunities to contribute to innovative nonproliferation projects for the Nuclear Threat Initiative website alongside a team of CNS experts.

To gain an idea of what CNS does, please take a look at a recent project by CNS experts that recreated the US Raven Rock Mountain Complex and Russia’s Kosvinsky Bunker using open source information.

Click here to apply and follow the directions closely. Deadline is Feb 25.

The Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism (CTEC) at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) is seeking qualified students for an internship for Summer 2022. These students will assist CTEC’s Deputy Director and Digital Research Lead with a wide array of extremism- and terrorism-related projects, with a particular focus on militant accelerationism and neofascism.

Specifically, CTEC is looking for students to work on literature reviews, help develop educational programming, contribute to research strategy discussions, write reports, and communicate findings to CTEC leadership and stakeholders. A possible example project is developing a foundation of knowledge on region-specific neofascism and accelerationism.

Click here to apply in Handshake. Deadline is March 20, but why wait? It just got posted this week.