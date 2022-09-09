New political resource: Policorner

Policorner.org is a free political internship and jobs platform connecting Middlebury College students with 2,000+ political and legal internships and job opportunities.

Policorner.org allows Middlebury College students to create free user accounts, filter listings by political affiliation and other relevant metrics, favorite and save jobs, directly message employers, and receive invitations to apply to employer jobs.

To create your free Policorner account and to learn more, visit Policorner.org.

RSVP to the “How to Get Your Start in Politics” on September 13 @ 8PM ET

Join Policorner.org for a free zoom event with congressional campaign manger and former deputy campaign manager of a NYC mayoral race, James Perrone, and current Regional Organizing Director for the New York State Democratic Party, Carson Termotto, for an info session on getting your start in politics. This session will give tips on how to begin your involvement in politics, how to accelerate your career in politics, and what skills you can develop now to set yourself up for a successful political career.

Click here to register.