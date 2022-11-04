New J-term legal internship at Addison County State’s Attorney

The Addison County State’s Attorney’s office right in the town of Middlebury behind the Shaw’s grocery store is seeking student interns during J-term.
Students interested in pursuing a law career, especially proprietorial law, are encouraged to apply. The intern’s duties may include:
- performing legal research
- observing/attending court proceedings
- observing/attending meetings with witnesses and law enforcement
- assisting prosecutors in preparing for deposition hearings and trials
- assisting with discovery, including transcribing recordings
We are here to help you have a great internship experience, learn and develop new skills that will help you be successful in your educational and/or career goals.
Apply here. Deadline is Monday, November 7 at 11:55 pm