New J-term legal internship at Addison County State’s Attorney

The Addison County State’s Attorney’s office right in the town of Middlebury behind the Shaw’s grocery store is seeking student interns during J-term.

Students interested in pursuing a law career, especially proprietorial law, are encouraged to apply. The intern’s duties may include:

performing legal research

observing/attending court proceedings

observing/attending meetings with witnesses and law enforcement

assisting prosecutors in preparing for deposition hearings and trials

assisting with discovery, including transcribing recordings

We are here to help you have a great internship experience, learn and develop new skills that will help you be successful in your educational and/or career goals.

Apply here. Deadline is Monday, November 7 at 11:55 pm