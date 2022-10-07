National Security Agency Info Session on campus – learn how to use your language skills

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work as a Language Analyst for the National Security Agency? Join a representative from NSA for an overview of careers in Cybersecurity and Signals Intelligence!

Monday, October 17 at 4:30 pm in Twilight 201. Register here

Our nation is seeking U.S. citizens who are highly proficient in Mandarin Chinese, Russian, and other critical languages. Following an introductory presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions about “Why NSA?,” daily life as an analyst, work-life balance, and more.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear from a graduate of the Middlebury School in Germany currently working in the intelligence community!