National Council on US-Arab Relations Summer Internship

The National Council on U.S.-Arab Relations’ 2022 Washington, DC Summer Internship Program offers students a ten-week professional, academic, and career opportunity internship with an organization in the nation’s capital. The program features a demanding mix of professional involvement, intellectual challenge, career exploration, and cross-cultural encounters designed to provide students with a rich and varied experience.

Professional work experience: Students are placed with one of over a dozen Near East and Arab region-related organizations with offices in Washington, D.C., where they are expected to work 35-40 hours per week under the direct supervision of their host organizations. Internships are unpaid.

Academic seminars: Students take part in twice-weekly seminar sessions designed to provide them with greater depth of knowledge about the Arab region, to underscore the cultural, economic, and political diversity of Arab states, and to explore the intricacies of Arab-U.S. relations. There will be a particular emphasis, though not exclusively, on Arabia and the Gulf.

Site visits: Students receive a behind-the-scenes look at many of the central institutions of the federal government, national security policymaking, international diplomacy, and international business.

All the details here. Deadline to apply is Feb 25. The application is extensive so get going now! And there is a stipend!!