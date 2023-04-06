Middlebury in DC Intern now available

Under the general guidance of the Director of Middlebury in DC the intern will perform certain administrative duties, mainly pertaining to event management and logistical support for events (before, during, and after normal business hours) held in the Washington, DC, office organized by Middlebury College, Middlebury Institute of International Studies, and James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) staff.

The intern will also conduct research and write timely analyses and other publications related to CNS, the country’s largest organization dedicated to education and analysis on limiting the spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Middlebury in DC is situated in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C., at 1400 K Street NW. The office provides a space for faculty lectures, alumni gatherings, academic course offerings, and student recruiting events.

Many past students have enjoyed this experience.

This is PAID. Apply here now! Deadline is Monday night, 4/10.