Luce Scholars Program – Asia emphasis

The Luce Scholars Program is a nationally competitive fellowship that aims to forge stronger relationships across geographic borders by creating opportunities for young Americans to deepen their ties and understanding of the countries, cultures, and people of Asia.

Candidates must be US citizens or permanent residents; be graduating seniors or recent graduates no more than three years out from receiving bachelor’s degree.

Deadline: October 1, 2022

https://www.hluce.org/news/articles/luce-scholars-program-announces-start-of-20232024-competition/