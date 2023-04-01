LSAT prep session

You are invited to a free Killer Games Workshop presented by TestMasters, the leader in high-end LSAT preparation.



When: April 6, 2023 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Eastern Time Register in advance for this meeting:

https://www.testmasters.net/workshop/4983



The workshop will be conducted by Steve Hayden, a veteran TestMasters instructor with over 12 years of LSAT teaching experience, an official LSAT score of 176, and a J.D. from Boston University. We’ll challenge you with some of the most difficult logic games that have ever appeared on the LSAT and Steve will show you how to crush them!



If you are interested in law school and want to crush the LSAT, don’t miss this great opportunity. RSVP now to save your spot!