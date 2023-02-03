LSAT prep session about logical reasoning

You are invited to a Logical Reasoning Workshop presented by TestMasters, the leader in high-end LSAT preparation.

When: February 7, 2023 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Eastern Time

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://www.testmasters.net/workshop/4964

The workshop will be conducted by Hailey Evans, a veteran TestMasters instructor who scored a perfect 180 on an officially administered LSAT and has over 12 years of LSAT teaching experience. Attendees will be challenged with a series of difficult LSAT questions and Hailey will demonstrate the most effective methods for tackling them.

If you are interested in law school and want to crush the LSAT, don’t miss this great opportunity. RSVP now to save your spot! Midd CCI does not endorse this session, but is sharing as an option to consider.