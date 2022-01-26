LSAT Logic Games Workshop

You are invited to a Logic Games Workshop presented by TestMasters, the leader in high‑end LSAT preparation.

When: February 1st, 2022 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Eastern Time

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://testmasters-net.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYof-mqpzsqGt2m0BANQoRK-kwh2kXYSuK7

The workshop will be conducted by Steve Hayden, a veteran TestMasters instructor with over 11 years of LSAT teaching experience, an official LSAT score of 176, and a J.D. from Boston University. Attendees will be challenged with a series of difficult LSAT questions and Steve will demonstrate the most effective methods for tackling them.

If you are interested in law school and want to crush the LSAT, don’t miss this great opportunity. RSVP now to save your spot!

This is not an endorsement by Middlebury of this test prep service. I just thought it was an interesting chance for you to learn something new. Please carefully consider when you sign up if you want to receive further communication from this firm. They might want to try and sell you a future product, even though this session is free.