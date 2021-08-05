Listen to Navigating Law School Admissions with Miriam and Kristi

Tune in to Navigating Law School Admissions with Miriam and Kristi, a podcast featuring Admissions Dean Miriam Ingber with Harvard Law School Admissions Dean Kristi Jobson.

The podcast will provide applicants candid, accurate, and straightforward advice about law school admissions —direct from the source. Episodes of Navigating Law School Admissions with Miriam & Kristi will be released beginning in mid-August and every two weeks through November.

Check out the trailer and subscribe wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, including Soundcloud, Stitcher, and Spotify.