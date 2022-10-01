Legal J-term internship at MIIS with Middlebury General Counsel

One intern will have the chance to work day-to-day with Middlebury’s general counsel, located at the Middlebury Institute campus in Monterey California, during J-Term.

The intern will work closely with the general counsel and paralegal on projects such as policy review and revision relating to Open Expression, developing training materials relating to copyright, and creating guidance for student organizations on issues such as political activity and defamatory speech.

This internship will provide practical experience in how to review situations for legal issues, analyze risk, and develop educational and outreach materials.

This is very special! Learn more and apply here in Handshake.