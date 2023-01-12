Legal internship at big law firm

Kobre & Kim is an Am Law 200 global law firm focused exclusively on disputes and investigations, often involving fraud and misconduct. Recognized as the premier firm for cross-border disputes, the firm has a particular focus on financial products and services litigation, insolvency disputes, intellectual property litigation, international judgment enforcement and asset recovery, and U.S. government enforcement and regulatory investigations.

The Summer Analyst Internship is an excellent opportunity for current students with anticipated graduation dates by June 2024 to gain substantive, hands-on experience in the dynamic fields of complex civil and criminal financial litigation. Summer Analyst Interns will work on case teams and closely collaborate with the firm’s lawyers, business professionals, Analysts and Litigation Assistants, enjoying significant levels of responsibility to perform substantive and impactful work. Summer Analyst Interns may also support knowledge management, pro bono and global business development to drive the firm’s practice and product innovation forward.

Learn more and apply in Handshake here