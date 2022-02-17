The Weil Legal Innovators Program (WLI) engages incoming law school students in addressing some of the most pressing social and legal challenges in our communities today. Each WLI class is comprised of incoming law school students who plan to attend a J.D. program at one of our law school partners.

Innovators defer their first year of law school to work at a partner nonprofit organization for a paid public service fellowship, executing a strategic initiative designed to leverage their passion for justice and commitment to public service, while amplifying the impact of the nonprofits and their important missions.

Learn more and apply here