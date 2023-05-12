Legal Assistant at GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders

GLAD’s Legal Assistants play a key role in advancing the mission and goals of the organization by providing key administrative and other support to GLAD’s six attorneys.

The Legal Assistant performs legal and social science research, drafts research memoranda, prepares court documents and correspondence, and proofreads and checks citations for complex legal documents. In addition, the Legal Assistant performs regular administrative tasks such as coordinating meetings and travel, filing and maintaining records, scanning, copying, preparing expense reports.

This position offers an excellent opportunity to learn about the litigation and legislative process and the legal issues affecting the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV.

Learn more and apply here.