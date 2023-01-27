Legal Analyst Virtual Open House on 1/31

Are you interested in a full-time position in the legal field as a Legal Analyst, starting in the summer of 2023?

HWG LLP’s hiring cycle is underway! Join us for a virtual open house on January 31, 2023, from 6 pm – 7:30 pm EST to learn more about HWG LLP and our Legal Analyst program, which brings a talented cohort of recent graduates to our D.C.-based law firm.

We’ll talk about HWG’s diverse legal practice, workplace culture, the Legal Analyst program, and the application process. Attendees are welcome to ask questions, and the open house will conclude with breakout rooms hosted by current Legal Analysts and HWG attorneys.

Our Legal Analyst program is an opportunity for students of all majors and backgrounds, regardless of current or prior experience in the legal field. We hope you’ll join us to learn more about this opportunity!

Apply to the job here.

And sign up for the event here.