Law School scholarship available for aspiring racial justice attorneys

The Marshall-Motley Scholars Program (MMSP or the Program) is an innovative scholarship program designed to produce a highly skilled cadre of racial justice attorneys committed to working in the Southern region of the United States.



The MMSP will afford Program participants:

a full law school scholarship for tuition, room, board and incidentals—to alleviate the debt burden that can prevent future lawyers from pursuing a career in racial justice; summer internships at the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) and at peer organizations to begin their training as civil rights lawyers early in their law school careers; a two-year postgraduate fellowship at a national, regional, or local civil rights organization with a racial justice law practice in the South—to provide unprecedented access to educational advancement and skill-building, training, and preparation.

Check out the website for full details.