Law School Prep program for juniors and seniors

CLEO (Council on Legal Education and Opportunities) announces that their ASAP (Achieving Success in the Application Process) program, is not open for applications. It is an intensive two-day summer workshop that helps candidates become successful law school applicants.
The summer 2022 program is designed for college juniors, seniors and post-graduates who intend to apply for law school in 2022 or 2023. Here’s just a sampling of what to expect:
- Opportunities to meet and speak with senior law school admission staff, practicing attorneys, and law students.
- Answers from law school admission staff regarding application process questions.
- Expert guidance about personal statements, addendums, and resumes from senior law school admission staff.