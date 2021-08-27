Law School Info Sessions in September

Fall Webinar Series Kick-Off with AccessLex Institute. They are a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional.
Here are their fall webinars in early September:
- Choosing a Law School – Tuesday, September 7, 3:00 pm ET
- Applying to Law School: A Strategic Approach for Underrepresented Students – Thursday, September 9, 12:00 pm ET
- Applying to Law School – Monday, September 13, 3:00 pm ET
- Paying for Law School – Wednesday, September 22, 7:00 pm ET
- Building Your Law School Budget – Wednesday, September 29, 5:00 pm ET