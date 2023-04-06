Law school early deferral programs at Columbia and Harvard.

Columbia Law School’s Leadership Experience Admission Deferral (“LEAD”) Fellowship program is hosting an information session on Wednesday, April 12, from 12:15 – 1:15 PM EST.

LEAD is the deferred admissions program through which qualified undergraduate juniors and seniors can be admitted to Columbia Law School with the understanding that they will defer matriculation for two years after graduating from college. During the two-year deferral period, admitted LEAD Fellows must be meaningfully employed on a full-time basis and/or engaged in a venture, partnership, fellowship, or graduate studies. Some successful applicants may even receive a funding grant from the law school to advance a venture or project during this time.

Students can find more information about the fellowship and register for next week’s information session at our website:

https://www.law.columbia.edu/admissions/jd/apply/lead-fellowship-program

Greetings from Harvard Law School! We are writing to let you know that our Junior Deferral Program (JDP) application for Fall Term 2026 enrollment is now open. Students can access the HLS JDP Application through our website.



Below you will find a few resources that may be helpful to you and your students as they prepare their materials.



Join Us Online

You and your students can join one of our JDP Q&A webinar sessions. These events offer the chance to have pre-submitted questions answered directly by those who read JDP applications (that’s us!). For a broad overview of HLS and the admissions process, we recommend that participants view our recorded J.D. Admissions Information Session and browse our JDP FAQs before joining a Q&A session. Register in advance on the Junior Deferral Program website.

Application Toolkit

We created an application toolkit that includes resources, information, and advice from across our website to help students put together an application that best reflects their abilities and readiness for Harvard Law School.

Stay Connected

Students can follow us on Twitter and Instagram to learn more about the incredible community here at Harvard Law School, and they can review the JDP section of our admissions blog for student perspectives and application advice.

As always, let us know if you have questions about HLS or the JDP application process. This year’s application deadline is July 1, 2023.