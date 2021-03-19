Law School Diversity Program – summer applications open now

LexScholars is a diversity pipeline initiative aimed at learning more about effective methods for increasing law school diversity by providing more than 1,200 aspiring lawyers with resources and guidance to pursue their goal of attending law school.

LexScholars targets prospective law students from underrepresented racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds who possess potential for law school success but may be unlikely to gain admission due to unfavorable standardized test scores.

LexScholars participants will have endured and overcome disadvantages and will have clear, preferably demonstrated, commitments to pursuing admission to law school.

LexScholars participants will benefit from access to various resources, including LSAT preparation; law school admission counseling; financial education; and writing skills development. There are no costs associated with LexScholars. Some participants will receive stipends and other financial aid.

Check out all the details and eligilbity requirements here. Applications accepted on a rolling basis.