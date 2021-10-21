Law and Government Symposium with 3 alumni on October 29

Please join Professor Murray Dry and the pre-law club for this informative panel event on campus, live in-person.

Friday, October 29 – Homecoming Weekend

3:30 pm in Hillcrest 103

Bring your questions and come ready to learn from the following guests:

Sophie Robart ’17 Graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law and now working as Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan.

Jay Dealy ’98 Graduate of Harvard Law School now working in private practice at a law firm in NYC

Margaret Moslander teaches government and history at a private high school in NYC

Alyssa O’Gallagher ‘12 Graduate of Harvard Law School now working as a Law Clerk at US Court of Appeals