Latinx44 Scholarship Program for public service internships

The Latinx44 Scholarship Program was created by former Obama White House staffers Antoinette Rangel (Midd alum) and Alexa Kissinger and is funded by dozens of Latinx former Administration officials.

The program will award several scholarships to Latinx students to help fund a public service oriented internship in Washington, DC. Recipients of the scholarship will also be provided with mentoring and professional development opportunities throughout the program and beyond.

Check out more details and apply here!