Kobre & Kim – Summer Analyst intern opening

Kobre & Kim is an Am Law 200 global law firm focused exclusively on disputes and investigations, often involving fraud and misconduct. Recognized as the premier firm for cross-border disputes, the firm has a particular focus on financial products and services litigation, insolvency disputes, intellectual property litigation, international judgment enforcement and asset recovery, and U.S. government enforcement and regulatory investigations.

This internship is an excellent opportunity to gain exposure to the legal industry and hands-on experience in the dynamic fields of complex civil and criminal financial litigation. Summer Analyst Interns will work on case teams and closely collaborate with the firm’s lawyers, analysts, and litigation assistants while contributing to various substantive and administrative assignments. Summer Analyst Interns may also support the firm’s internal departments, such as knowledge management and global business development, to drive the firm’s practice and product innovation forward.

Deadline to apply is in March, application is in Handshake HERE.

But also, there is a virtual information session on Wednesday Feb. 3. RSVP in Handshake here