J-term internship in Cameroon

Yes, it’s a little early to be thinking about Winter Term, but this looks like a great opportunity!

Middlebury Economics Professor Obie Porteous has funding to take 2 Middlebury student research interns with him on a research trip to Cameroon in Winter Term 2023. The research will be focused on Cameroon’s agricultural sector and involve qualitative interviews with farmers, agricultural traders, government officials, and other key stakeholders as well as agricultural market surveys. The research will contribute to an ongoing project on agricultural trade and adaptation to climate change in sub-Saharan Africa more broadly as well as potential future projects focused on Cameroon. Student roles may include identifying/scheduling interviewees, question preparation, note taking, logistical arrangements, data entry, as well as conducting some interviews and market surveys independently.

All the details in Handshake here.