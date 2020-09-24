CCI Career Paths

International Affairs and Public Policy Online Graduate School Fair on Sept. 30


Thinking about Grad School? Searching for an international career in the private, public, or non-governmental sector?

Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools can help you navigate the admissions process. 

Register today and answer your questions about:

  • application requirements,
  • curricula and joint degrees,
  • financial aid, and
  • career opportunities.

Go beyond what you read on a website – leave with new information and personal connections to admissions staff.

Wednesday, September 30 from 11 am – 1:30 pm ET. Click here to register.

