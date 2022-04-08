Intern/Graduate Fellow, Middle East and North Africa at McLarty Associates

McLarty Associates, an Ankura Company, is an international strategic advisory firm. Our work lies at the nexus of business and diplomacy. We understand the complexities of international markets and help our clients navigate the strategic and operational challenges they face around the globe.

McLarty Associates is seeking a bright, resourceful individual for a paid entry-level internship/graduate fellowship to support our Middle East and North Africa practice. The program aims to give you exposure to the breadth of our services and client work. You will work closely with our professionals – Associate through Director – and gain first-hand experience in consulting. Your assignments may involve work in news tracking, policy analysis, memo writing, and/or note-taking at client meetings.

More details and other positions available are in Handshake HERE