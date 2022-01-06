Intern at the Pentagon with alumna

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs is hiring Summer 2022 interns. Exact start date is flexible but would be either end of May or early June. Students will need to undergo the clearance process before beginning due to the fact that the internship is in-person at the Pentagon.

Primary Duties:

Interns will get placed one of the following teams or be assigned to multiple: Strategic Communications, Personnel & Readiness, Research & Engineering, or Acquisition & Sustainment.

Interns on any team will assist in preparing, fact-checking, and editing products for the office. Examples included: Drafting recaps of congressional hearings, creating talking points for calls with Senate/House leaders, info memos for the Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Collect information to include in the 90-day congressional forecast. Maintain Senate/House Face Charts and work on special projects as directed by the respective Team Chief.

Update the Projected Legislative Calendar; working with other team chiefs to determine priorities list for the office.

Research Senate/House members and create memos regarding their political views and recent media appearances. Tracking social media.

Of Note:

This is an unpaid internship. No stipend or housing provided.

Qualifications

College freshman, sophomores, juniors, and seniors are welcome to apply.

Prior legislative internship experience or political campaign experience is desired, but not required.

Send resume to: elsa dot m dot alvarado2 dot civ@mail dot mil Elsa Alvarado is a Midd alumna

Timeline