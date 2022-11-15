CCI Career Paths

Interested in Public Policy? Learn More About UChicago’s Harris School of Public Policy


Greetings from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago! My name is Shilin Liu and I am the Executive Director of Admissions at Harris. We have had students from your institution enroll in our programs in the past, and I am extending the invitation for your community members to continue to join our programs this year. It would be highly appreciated if you would forward this email to those in your community who may be interested in graduate school or a career in public policy or policy analysis.  
 
The Harris School of Public Policy offers a variety of full-time degree programs and non-degree credential programs.  

Thank you, and I look forward to connecting!  

