Insights from the Field: Graduate Student Perspectives on Starting a Career in Translation and Localization Management

Come learn from a panel of graduate students at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) about what it’s like to specifically study translation. Bring your questions, and be ready for the group to discuss topics like why they attended grad school, what skills are they developing and how they want to use their degree. Open to all students. Click HERE to register in Handshake and get the Zoom link.

Here are the panelists for Thursday, May 6 at 11 am EST:

Elizabeth Hawkes is an M.A. candidate in Translation and Localization Management with a specialization in Russian-English translation. During her studies, she completed a Localization Program Management internship at Facebook and is currently the chapter manager of the first student chapter of Women in Localization. As a translator, she has completed projects for Monterey-area start-ups and is currently working on sociological surveys for the Moscow-based Levada Center. Elizabeth holds a B.A. in International Studies and Russian from the University of Denver in Denver, CO. When she is not translating, she is likely pestering her two cats, Hodor and Meatball.

Caitlin Quiat (she/they) is a second year TLM (Localization specialization) student at MIIS. Their pair languages are Japanese and English. They have always been interested in cultural exchange and gaining knowledge about different communities around the world, which manifested in them majoring in East Asian Studies at Oberlin College, and participating in the JET Program for two years. In their spare time, you can find them embroidering, baking, singing to themself, or playing video games.

Autumn Smith is pursuing a Translation and Localization Management MA with a Localization specialization and her language of study is Japanese. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Autumn completed her undergraduate degree in Japanese and East Asian Studies. After graduation, she worked as an Assistant Language teacher for JET for 1 year and proceeded to work as a Community Manager for Japanese hospitality company, Cafe Company, for 2 years. While working at Cafe Company, she collaborated with a Japanese audio guide start-up, ON THE TRIP, where she currently works as a Freelance English Team Manager. She spent her summer working as a Localization Program Management intern at Facebook exploring product cross-functional localization workflow optimization and will be returning as a full-time LPM following graduation. During the school year, she is very involved in creating a new immersive learning experience initiative dubbed, CampLoc. This experience aims to give students of localization an opportunity to interact in a more hands-on way with key players and companies in the localization industry. In her leisure time, she enjoys cooking, cafe hopping, hiking, and binging her latest shows with friends.

Jamie Chu studies Translation and Localization Management with a specialization in Management at MIIS. She earned her BA in Economics with a minor in Asian Languages from UCLA, and went on to receive her MA in East Asian Languages and Civilizations from the University of Pennsylvania. Before attending MIIS, she lived and worked in Beijing and San Francisco managing a variety of international projects. Currently, she is an Associate Program Manager at Salesforce, and a co-founder/avid volunteer for many localization initiatives, including CampLoc, GlobalSaké, and Women in Localization. When she can, she sleeps, eats, and plays fetch with her high-maintenance Sheltie, Milo.

This is the final of four events this spring in a series of events about graduate school.

The series is a collaboration between the Center for Careers and Internships, the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs’ Student Advisory Board, the Model UN club at Middlebury, and the Student Council at MIIS.