Immigration Justice Corps Community Fellowship

Each year, the Immigration Justice Corps awards Community Fellowships to recent college graduates with the linguistic skills, passion, and cultural competency to work with diverse immigrant communities.

They are placed in community-based organizations mostly in and around New York City, as well as in other states. Fellows are provided a full salary and benefits. IJC trains Fellows to become experts in immigration law and pairs them to work within leading non-profit legal services providers and community based organizations.

We require Community Fellow applicants speak a language in addition to English. The languages that are in highest demand are Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Haitian Creole, and French.

Deadline: March 24, 2021

More info here: https://justicecorps.org/community-fellowship/