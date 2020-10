Join this Personal Statement Workshop on Nov. 15 with Denise Shekerjian ’75

Learning how to write an effective personal statement for graduate study or fellowship applications is a vital skill! (And yes, it’s different than your college essays.) Join Middlebury alumna Denise Shekerjian for an engaging workshop to learn how to craft cohesive, persuasive, and memorable materials to support your academic and professional goals.

Workshop date: Sunday, November 15, 7:00pm

Virtual, register here