How to find a job or internship on Capitol Hill and in the Political World

Come join Fariha Haque, the Director of Middlebury in DC, in a discussion with Tom Manatos about best practices to finding a job or internship on Capitol Hill and in the political world.

Wednesday, February 16 at 4:30 pm. Register here in Handshake to get the Zoom link.

Tom Manatos is the Vice President of Government Relations at Spotify. He coordinates Spotify’s US policy development and advocacy on a broad range of issues and leads the interactions between the company and US government officials. He was previously advisor to Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Early in his career, Tom developed a passion of helping people find jobs on Capitol Hill and in politics by sending job and internship openings to his friends. As time went on, the list grew and quickly became the top political, policy and government job service in the country helping thousands of people find jobs.

Tom and his wife Dana, who is a Republican, run TomManatosJobs.com, a nonpartisan jobs service where hundreds of jobs in the government, non-profit, campaign and private sectors are posted each week.