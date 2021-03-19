Hot paralegal jobs

These 2 opportunities look unique and interesting:

Data Analyst Paralegal at Roffman Horvitz, PLC Roffman Horvitz, a specialized boutique employment law firm in McLean, VA, is seeking to hire a recent/upcoming college graduate as a full-time data analyst paralegal to assist in working with client employment data and generating various data and statistical reports primarily in Microsoft Excel.

Project Assistant – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pre-Law Scholarship at Wiley Rein LLP Wiley is pleased to announce a Pre-Law Diversity, Equity & Inclusion scholarship. This scholarship provides a Project Assistant position with the firm’s paralegal program, reimbursement for LSAT preparation/exam costs (up to $2,500), and a $10,000 scholarship that can be used to support costs associated with enrollment in a JD program. The Project Assistant position is an entry-level position within the firm’s paralegal program, which confers a significant advantage for those who are pursuing a law degree. Project Assistant roles are designed to provide individuals interested in law school with practical, hands-on work experience prior to enrolling in a JD program.