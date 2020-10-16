HOT opportunities to check out

Here are some attractive looking jobs and internships that I think you should pay attention to:

Public Policy & Regulation Intern [Spring 2021] at Holland & Knight LLP. Apply here.

Govern for America Fellow. Apply here

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago – 16 positions. Learn more here

Kobre & Kim Analyst Program | Information Session on Monday Oct. 19. If you missed the first time to learn about this great legal opportunity, here is another chance. Sign up here.

National Security Agency Intelligence Analyst Summer program, deadline October 31. Apply here.

NSA Cybersecurity event on October 29. Sign up here

Junior Fellowship in Office of International Affairs at U.S. Department of Treasury. Learn more here.

Director’s Financial Analyst at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Apply here