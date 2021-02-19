Hot new internships

Here is a curated collection of 8 opportunities that caught my eye. Check them out!

The Integrate Chinese Life Summer Cohort Internship Program is a unique opportunity to take on a project-based internship with American and international companies in China; work and recreate virtually with other Middlebury students in a cohort, and work with innovative companies to develop new skills and build valuable connections and experience for your future job search.

The Civic Innovation Corps is our new program connecting mission-driven software engineers, data scientists, product managers, and designers to civic tech opportunities in city and state governments across the United States. Corps members will spend 10 weeks with a host office at the state or local level using their data and technology skills to make government more effective and efficient for all.

The Economic Research Internship at Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions is a “Middlebury-friendly” 8-week virtual internship to support the work of Stanford University’s home for empirical, multidisciplinary research on China’s economy. SCCEI’s research runs the gamut from developing interventions to improve early child health and education, to conducting large-scale surveys of Chinese factory workers and college students, to detailed analyses of China’s carbon emissions data.

The Academy for Public Policy Analysis and Research is a program of skills-building, career development, and mentoring for undergraduates interested in advancing racial equity and economic justice through policy. The year-long fellowship begins with an intensive ten-week summer program in DC (pandemic permitting), hosted by the Urban Institute. The summer portion gives students between their junior and senior year of college the skills, experience, and exposure crucial to obtaining highly competitive entry positions in the field. After students successfully complete the summer program, they follow up with continued mentoring, research conference presentation at Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management Annual’s Research Conference, job and graduate school counseling, and research paper publication during the final year of college.

The Partnership for Public Service Remote Summer Internships is an opportunity for undergraduates and recent graduates to contribute to the Partnership’s mission while developing valuable professional skills. Their responsibilities vary, but often include event planning and execution, research, writing and outreach to external partners, including federal agencies and colleges and universities. Additionally, there is time allocated to support the organization by taking shifts to staff the front desk and assisting other teams as needed. Summer 2021 internships will be remote. There is no single academic major or background they prefer over another. Deadline: March 14. Interns receive a monthly stipend.

The Stimson Center is a nonprofit, nonpartisan institution devoted to enhancing international peace and security through a unique combination of rigorous analysis and outreach. Founded in 1989, Stimson is celebrating more than a quarter-century of building effective solutions through pragmatic research and innovative analysis. They have 11 different internship opportunities.

Nuclear Threat Initiative internships are especially well suited to undergraduates with an interest in the intersection of global affairs, public policy, science, engineering, and national security. While an intern’s primary focus will be on NTI activities and projects, we encourage our interns to participate virtually in relevant congressional hearings, briefings at think tanks, or other career enhancing opportunities, and to develop their professional network throughout the internship.

CSIS is seeking a full-time research intern from March 2021 to September 2021 to support the CSIS Reconnecting Asia Project–an initiative that analyses the evolving digital, transport, and energy connectivity of Eurasia, including China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The team’s research has been featured in outlets such as the Financial Times, the Economist, and National Geographic. The position is research and data entry intensive and therefore requires excellent time management skills and careful attention to detail. This was referred by a Midd alum.



