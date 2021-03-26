Hot jobs not to miss

Here are a few that caught my eye:

Labor & Employment Fellow at Hearst. This is very Midd-friendly! The Hearst Corporation Office of General Counsel (OGC) is a dynamic legal department which functions as a full-service in-house boutique law firm for all facets of the Hearst Corporation’s roughly 360 businesses. The OGC seeks a highly motivated team player for a paid 1-2-year fellowship to support the daily legal operations of the Labor & Employment team.

Project Assistant – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pre-Law Scholarship at Wiley Rein LLP – Wiley Rein, LLP (“Wiley”) is a leading Washington, DC law firm. In furtherance of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession, Wiley is pleased to announce a Pre-Law Diversity, Equity & Inclusion scholarship. This scholarship provides a Project Assistant position with the firm’s paralegal program, reimbursement for LSAT preparation/exam costs (up to $2,500), and a $10,000 scholarship that can be used to support costs associated with enrollment in a JD program.

Omidyar Network Associate Program is a two-year program for early-career professionals during which time they research new areas of programmatic engagement, support programmatic portfolios and specific portfolio investments, collaborate with network partners, and engage with diverse voices on our issues. Candidates should have a passion to build more inclusive and equitable societies, have two to five years of relevant experience, excellent research, analysis, problem solving, and written communication skills, the ability to work collaboratively with colleagues and external partners, attention to detail and ability to track and execute multiple work streams at once, and a high degree of comfort with change and ambiguity.

Editorial Assistant – Political Science & Sociology, Law at Cambridge University Press. The Editorial Assistant will gain broad exposure to the publishing industry. Working closely with the Politics & Sociology Editor and the Law Editor, he/she/they will shepherd books through all stages of the publication process and will be in regular contact with a diverse and talented set of academic authors. The ideal candidate will be highly organized, responsive, professional, and intellectually curious, with good time management and administrative skills. A degree in Political Science or Sociology or a background in law is a plus but is not required. 1-2 years of office experience or equivalent will be helpful but is not required. The Editorial Assistant should be interested in book publishing and social science research.